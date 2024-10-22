Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Agriculture Board seeks to slow spread of invasive species

By Michael Brestovansky Hawaii Tribune-Herald

COURTESY PHOTO The state Board of Agriculture has discussed a series of amendments that would help reduce various invasive species in Hawaii, including the coconut rhinoceros beetle, above.

A series of temporary state regulations to mitigate the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles and other invasive species could become permanent.

The state Board of Agriculture today will discuss a series of 25 proposed amendments to the state’s administrative rules regarding the Department of Agriculture’s ability to intercept various invasive species — in particular, the coconut rhinoceros beetle, which is rampant on Oahu and was first detected on the Big Island in October 2023.

The amended rules would make permanent an interim rule passed this month by the BOA. That rule — which, notwithstanding the results of today’s meeting, is valid for one year — designates all of Oahu as a “CRB infested area” and prohibits the transport of possible CRB host material from that island to other islands.

Violators of the interim rule will be charged with a misdemeanor and fined $100 to $10,000 for a first offense, and repeat violations will yield fines of $500 to $25,000.

Board Chair Sharon Hurd said the main goal of the rule changes is to speed up the Department of Agriculture’s ability to control invasive species.

“The existing rules allow the DOA to take action to check a location for invasive species,” Hurd said. “Like if somebody says they saw a snake on this property, DOA can investigate, and if they need to, they can get a court order to demand entry. … But it’s a long process to get a court order.”

Hurd added that the rules also clarify that plants and possible pest host material must be inspected in order to be transported between islands.

Another of the amended rules would authorize the department to quarantine infested items and require the treatment of the area where those items are stored.

Hurd said the new rules will give the department “a little more of a stick” to enforce compliance with invasive-species regulations.

Franny Brewer, manager of the Big Island Invasive Species Committee, said the new changes are “a big deal,” explaining that the current administrative rules have a series of baffling gaps that make them in­effective at preventing the interisland spread of pests.

“I don’t think the DOA are even able to inspect soil right now,” Brewer said. Indeed, one of the proposed rule changes would include “soil” on the list of items that must be inspected by the department before interisland transport.

A review several years ago of the department’s rules revealed that the department can’t actually stop the transport of a plant known to be carrying a pest. In 2023 a Waimanalo plant nursery was known to be selling and transporting plants infested with little fire ants, but the department could do nothing to block their transport.

Hurd said the new administrative rules will be implemented immediately following a positive vote by the board today, although she said she was not sure whether the board is able to approve only some of the rules instead of the whole set.

