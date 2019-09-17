Recipe: Mango-rum sauce kicks up pork dish

Sweet, juicy mangoes make a quick, rum-flavored sauce for pork scaloppini. Simply buy a pork tenderloin and cut it into 1-inch slices.
Serve the pork with a coconut- flavored rice to complete the meal. Make the rice first and set aside to allow the coconut milk to be absorbed by the rice.
COCONUT RICE
By Linda Gassenheimer
- 1-1/2-cups cooked brown rice
- 1/2 cup lite coconut milk
- 1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Combine ingredients and let sit until milk is absorbed by rice; taste and adjust seasonings. Serves 2.
Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 254 calories, 5.1 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 6.9 g protein, 45.5 g carbohydrate, 4.7 g fiber, 20 mg sodium.
PORK SCALOPPINI WITH RUM-MANGO SAUCE
By Linda Gassenheimer
- 2 medium-sized ripe mangoes (to yield 1 cup puree and 1 cup cubed fruit)
- 3 tablespoons dark rum
- 3/4 pound pork tenderloin
- Vegetable oil spray
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Slice 1 mango in half around the pit. Scoop out pulp and puree in a food processor or blender. Add rum and process a few seconds. Set aside.
Cube the other mango.
Remove fat from the pork and cut into 1-inch slices. Place slices between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Flatten slices to about 1/2-inch thick with palm of your hand or a meat mallet.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high and spray with vegetable oil spray. Brown pork 1 minute per side, seasoning each side with salt and pepper. Reduce heat and cook another 2 minutes until done. Remove to a plate.
Add mango puree to pan. Cook about 30 seconds, scraping up brown bits of pork as it cooks. Add mango cubes. Toss cubes in puree for another 15-20 seconds. Spoon sauce over pork. Serves 2.
Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 356 calories, 6.5 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 108 mg cholesterol, 37 g protein, 25.3 g carbohydrate, 2.6 g fiber, 92 mg sodium.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.