Recipe: Mango-rum sauce kicks up pork dish

Sweet, juicy mangoes make a quick, rum-flavored sauce for pork scaloppini. Simply buy a pork tenderloin and cut it into 1-inch slices.

Serve the pork with a coconut- flavored rice to complete the meal. Make the rice first and set aside to allow the coconut milk to be absorbed by the rice.

COCONUT RICE

By Linda Gassenheimer

1-1/2-cups cooked brown rice

1/2 cup lite coconut milk

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

Salt and pepper, to taste

Combine ingredients and let sit until milk is absorbed by rice; taste and adjust seasonings. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 254 calories, 5.1 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 6.9 g protein, 45.5 g carbohydrate, 4.7 g fiber, 20 mg sodium.

PORK SCALOPPINI WITH RUM-MANGO SAUCE

2 medium-sized ripe mangoes (to yield 1 cup puree and 1 cup cubed fruit)

3 tablespoons dark rum

3/4 pound pork tenderloin

Vegetable oil spray

Salt and pepper, to taste

Slice 1 mango in half around the pit. Scoop out pulp and puree in a food processor or blender. Add rum and process a few seconds. Set aside.

Cube the other mango.

Remove fat from the pork and cut into 1-inch slices. Place slices between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Flatten slices to about 1/2-inch thick with palm of your hand or a meat mallet.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high and spray with vegetable oil spray. Brown pork 1 minute per side, seasoning each side with salt and pepper. Reduce heat and cook another 2 minutes until done. Remove to a plate.

Add mango puree to pan. Cook about 30 seconds, scraping up brown bits of pork as it cooks. Add mango cubes. Toss cubes in puree for another 15-20 seconds. Spoon sauce over pork. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 356 calories, 6.5 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 108 mg cholesterol, 37 g protein, 25.3 g carbohydrate, 2.6 g fiber, 92 mg sodium.