Coast Guard rescues crew from burning boat at Honolulu Harbor

The Coast Guard rescued seven people found floating in a life raft Tuesday after the 45-foot fishing vessel they were on burst into flames.

The boat was 6 miles south of Sand Island.

The seven aboard the boat thought the fire was contained to the engine room of the U.S.-flagged boat, Miss Emma, whose home port is Honolulu, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Alvin Seguin said.

But “in a matter of moments, the boat became engulfed in flames, and they had to abandon ship,” he said.

At 4:29 p.m. the Coast Guard received a mayday call on the VHF-FM channel 16.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration observer who was on board contacted the Coast Guard.

All seven on board were topside and managed to escape, Seguin said. He said no injuries were reported and everyone is safe.

The Coast Guard launched from Station Honolulu at Sand Island its 45-foot response boat and a cutter. Also an HC-130 Hercules plane and an MH-Dolphin helicopter were dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

Coast Guard personnel managed to pull the seven people out of the life raft and brought them onto the response boat by 5:05 p.m. They were taken to Pier 38 where Emergency Medical Services was standing by.

Three Honolulu Fire Department units with 11 personnel also responded to assist EMS.

It’s unknown how the fire started, but Coast Guard investigators are working to determine the cause.

The Coast Guard said at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday that the vessel remains on fire and adrift, moving southwest and may shift.

The public is asked to keep a distance from the boat for safety.

The Coast Guard is working with other agencies to manage the pollution.

The weather at scene was 14 mph winds with 4-foot seas and scattered showers, the Coast Guard said.