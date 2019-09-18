3 suffer apparent shark bites while snorkeling off Haleiwa

A woman and two men were apparently bitten by a shark or sharks this morning off Haleiwa, according to city emergency personnel.
A city Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman said that just after 10:40 a.m., city paramedics and Ocean Safety personnel responded to three patients at Haleiwa Boat Harbor who were apparently bitten by a shark or sharks.
She said the three people were part of a tour group snorkeling when they were bitten.
A Hawaii resident, 24, had an injury to her right hand; a male visitor, 57, was treated for a right arm injury; and another visitor, 31, had an injury to his right shoulder, the spokeswoman said.
EMS treated all three patients on scene but they refused to go to an emergency room.
