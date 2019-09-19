Moped rider seriously injured in crash in Ala Moana area

A 40-year-old man was seriously injured when the moped he was riding collided with a vehicle in the Ala Moana area.
The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at 1141 Piikoi Street, according to Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated and transported the man in serious condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
