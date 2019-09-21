No. 13 University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball team rallies to beat No. 17 Missouri in five sets

Junior middle Sky Williams put down 13 kills and No. 13 Hawaii used 15 blocks to remain undefeated with a 17-25, 28-26, 16-25, 25-16, 16-14 victory today over No. 17 Missouri in the Baylor Classic women’s volleyball tournament in Waco, Texas.

Freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig added 12 kills and 11 digs, and senior hitter McKenna Ross added a season-high 11 kills for the Rainbow Wahine (10-0). Freshman middle Amber Igiede was in on eight of the blocks, including the match-ender when she teamed with Hellvig to stuff junior hitter Leketor Member-Meneh at the Ferrell Center.

Hawaii faces host and No. 5 Baylor (8-0) at 8 a.m. Hawaii time Sunday in a contest between two of the five remaining unbeatens in the country.

Junior hitter Kylie DeBerg led the Tigers (8-2) with 25 kills and Member-Menah added 21. Missouri, losing two in a row, outdug Hawaii 83-77 led by freshman libero Leandra Mangual-Duran’s 23 digs.

The Wahine had five players in double-digit digs: junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle (14), freshman hitter Riley Wagoner (13), senior setter Norene Iosia (11), senior libero Rika Okino (11) and Hellvig (11). Iosia had two of the teams’ six aces and added a double-double with 21 assists.