Kiko strengthens as it nears Central Pacific

Tropical Storm Kiko continues to meander westward in the direction of the Hawaiian Islands and strengthened slightly overnight.

As of 5 a.m., Kiko was 1,300 miles east-southeast of Hilo, nearing the beginning of the Central Pacific, and moving west-northwest at 8 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Some additional strengthening is possible today, but weakening is forecast to begin by Tuesday and Kiko is forecast to become a remnant low later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect Kiko’s general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Tuesday. Kiko could begin to turn back toward the west in a few days as it weakens.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from Kiko’s center.