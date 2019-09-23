Police reopen stretch of Wahiawa road after criminal investigation

Police have reopened a stretch of Muliwai Avenue in Wahiawa this morning after a criminal investigation wrapped up.
The section of Muliwai Avenue between Neal and Olive avenues had been affected.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
This report will be updated when more information becomes available.
