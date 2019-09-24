Robbery suspect arrested after he returns to downtown Honolulu store

Prosecutors charged a 30-year-old man in connection with robbery at a retail store in downtown Honolulu.
David P. Stovall was charged Monday with first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $25,000.
Police said a male suspect later identified as Stovall attempted to leave Walmart at 1032 Fort Street Mall with a carton of cigarettes he failed to pay for on the night of June 4.
When a loss prevention officer stopped him, Stovall resisted and allegedly fought with the victim. Police said he then brandished a knife and fled the scene with the merchandise.
Stovall returned to the store Sunday afternoon when the same loss prevention officer recognized him.
Police arrived and detained him.
Stovall has a criminal record of 35 prior arrests and 14 convictions, four of which are misdemeanor convictions of assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and assault.
