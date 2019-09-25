Police looking for man who robbed at gunpoint a 67-year-old man in Ala Moana area

Police are looking for a man who robbed at gunpoint a 67-year-old man in the Ala Moana area today.
The suspect was armed with a firearm and allegedly assaulted the victim, then took his property.
Police said the robbery occurred at 12:50 p.m.
The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.