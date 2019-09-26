Protesters gather in Waimanalo to block delivery of construction equipment

Protesters have gathered at the entrance to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park’s Sherwood Forest at Kanalianaole Highway to prevent construction equipment from entering.

After hearing that heavy equipment and archaeologists are supposed to arrive this morning, opponents of the contentious renovation project to build a park in the forest have rallied to stop any vehicles coming in.

“The people of Waimanalo are prepared to protect the iwi kupuna (ancestral bones) at all costs,” said Kuike Kamakea-Ohelo, president of Save our Sherwoods, the group leading the effort to halt the project.

Like Monday’s rally, about 80 or so protesters are lined up along the highway at the park’s entrance. The difference is that today about half a dozen officers from the Honolulu Police Department are present just behind the entrance of the park.

“No parking” signs have been placed along either side of the park road.