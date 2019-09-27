Wet, muggy conditions persist; high surf advisory in effect for south shores

Although Hawaii has seen some respite from record high temperatures the last couple of days, the weekend weather forecast is anything but mild. Wet, muggy conditions are expected to persist as high surf pounds the south shores of all islands.

A high surf advisory has been issued for south-facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands through 6 p.m. today.

Surf is expected to reach 5 to 9 feet along south-facing shores this afternoon, National Weather Service officials said, and could be extended if conditions persist.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say unsettled weather conditions are expected to linger across the state through Saturday, with light trade winds. Besides heavy showers, a few thunderstorms may develop over the interior of Kauai and Oahu this afternoon.

Today’s highs range from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, with variable winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 73 to 78 degrees.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 97 degrees in Kapolei and Kahului, 94 in Honolulu and Lihue, and 91 in Hilo this afternoon.

For the first time in September, no record high temperatures or ties were logged on Wednesday after a 24-day streak. No record highs or ties were logged on Thursday.

Trades are expected to gradually return this weekend, and increase from Sunday to Wednesday.