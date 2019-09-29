Police reopen roads following investigation in Sand Island area

BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Police officers investigate a gun-related incident at the intersection of Sand Island Access Road and Nimitz Highway today.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Police officers block off the scene of an investigation today at the intersection of Sand Island Access Road and Nimitz Highway.
-
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Police officers are seen investigating an incident at the intersection of Sand Island Access Road and Nimitz Highway today.
Honolulu police reopened the area of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road Sunday afternoon after a possible firearm-related incident.
Police said the roads in the area were reopened at about 4:55 p.m.
At about 2 p.m., police said a man was pointing a shotgun at his wife, according to radio communications. Police warned motorists to expect delays in the area at about 3 p.m.
Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting.
