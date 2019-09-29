Police reopen roads following investigation in Sand Island area

Honolulu police reopened the area of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road Sunday afternoon after a possible firearm-related incident.

Police said the roads in the area were reopened at about 4:55 p.m.

At about 2 p.m., police said a man was pointing a shotgun at his wife, according to radio communications. Police warned motorists to expect delays in the area at about 3 p.m.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting.