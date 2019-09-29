Sheet pan makes cleanup quick and easy

Sheet pan dinners are all the rage, and for good reasons. Everything cooks in one pan for easy preparation and cleanup. For this quick dinner, the shrimp, onions and peppers all cook at the same time on a foil-lined baking sheet for even easier cleanup. The tortillas can warm for a few minutes on a lower shelf in the same oven. Serve the sheet pan at the table and let people fill their own tortillas or fill the tortillas as soon as the shrimp and vegetables are ready.

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup sliced red onion

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1 cup sliced green bell pepper

3/4 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortillas

2 tablespoons prepared fajita sauce

2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil.

Combine oil, onion, bell peppers and shrimp; toss to coat the ingredients. Spread on prepared pan so they lie in one layer. Place on middle shelf of oven. Roast 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, wrap tortillas in foil and add to a lower shelf in oven for 2 to 3 minutes to warm.

After 5 minutes, check whether shrimp are pink and cooked through. Roast 2 more minutes if needed.

Remove from oven; add fajita sauce. Stir all ingredients on sheet pan.

To serve: Bring sheet pan to table with tortillas and sour cream. People can fill their own tortillas and add a spoonful of sour cream. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 540 calories, 13.7 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 282 mg cholesterol, 44.1 g protein, 64.9 g carbohydrates, 9.8 g fiber, 1,015 mg sodium