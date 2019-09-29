Mechanical issue sends Hawaii football team’s plane back to San Francisco

The University of Hawaii football team will have to wait a few extra hours before celebrating Saturday’s win over Nevada with friends and family awaiting their return to Oahu.

According to the team’s official Twitter account, the airplane carrying the team from San Francisco to Honolulu was forced to turn around due to a “mechanical problem.”

The team was rebooked on another carrier and is expected to return to Honolulu at approx. 5:00 pm. HT. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 29, 2019

The update adds that the flight “returned safely” to San Francisco and was rebooked on another flight.

According to Star-Advertiser sports reporter Stephen Tsai, who was also on the plane, the team has been rebooked on a flight operated by United Airlines. The UH Twitter account posted an update saying the team is now expected to land in Honolulu at approximately 5 p.m.