Las Vegas Advisor: Free parking growing at Las Vegas casinos

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will no longer charge for valet parking beginning Sept. 30. This eliminates paid parking at Wynn and Encore entirely, as both resorts did away with self-parking charges in May. That leaves MGM Resorts International properties (Bellagio, Mirage, MGM Grand, etc.), Caesars Entertainment properties (Caesars Palace, Mandalay Bay, Harrah’s, etc.) and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas as the only resorts still charging parking fees, though those still account for the majority of casinos on the Strip.

Free parking at OYO: Along the same lines, the CEO of OYO Hotels and Homes, the company that recently purchased Hooters, says parking will remain free there after the brand transition. The transition will include a $20 million upgrade of the property; however, the Hooters restaurant (it’s one of the highest-grossing locations in the chain) and the country’s largest Steak ’n Shake will be retained.

Sports book reopens: The Moneyline sports book has reopened at Park MGM. The experimental sports book debuted looking more like a bar than a book and closed after only four months. It’s been completely remodeled with additional betting windows and boards and now more resembles a traditional sports book, though a four-lane bowling alley and video games remain.

Tapas lunch: Aria has unveiled a daily lunch deal at Julian Serrano Tapas. The three-course “express-lunch” is $29 (served in 29 minutes or less) and is expected to compete with the long-running $29 lunch special at Estiatorio Milos restaurant in the neighboring Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Question: Two weeks ago the Patriots were 19-point favorites over the Miami Dolphins. Has there ever been a point spread of 20 or more in the NFL?

Answer: Though not common, there have been multiple NFL point spreads of 20 or more. The highest ever was in 2013, when the Denver Broncos were 27.5-point faves over the Jacksonville Jaguars at some books.

