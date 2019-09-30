Missing man usually frequents Kapolei and Campbell Industrial areas

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 52-year-old man who last spoke with his family about three weeks ago.

Police said Steven Meyers last spoke with his family at about 6 p.m. Sept. 7, and his family and friends are concerned about his well-being.

He was possibly driving his gold 1999 Nissan Altima sedan with Hawaii license plates NCS 444, which has since been recovered.

He works and frequents the Kapolei and Campbell Industrial areas. He is described as 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send a tip to CrimeStoppers online.