Police arrested 19-year-old woman for allegedly robbing a store at knifepoint in Pearlridge

Police arrested today a 19-year-old woman for allegedly robbing a store at knifepoint in the Pearlridge. She allegedly took a pillow.

Police said the woman was irate for some reason, then allegedly threatened a woman, 46, and a man, 51, with a knife.

On her way out, she allegedly took a pillow and fled without paying for it at about 12 noon.

The suspect was later found and police arrested her at 12:40 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree robbery.