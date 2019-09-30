Police arrested 19-year-old woman for allegedly robbing a store at knifepoint in Pearlridge

Police arrested today a 19-year-old woman for allegedly robbing a store at knifepoint in the Pearlridge. She allegedly took a pillow.
Police said the woman was irate for some reason, then allegedly threatened a woman, 46, and a man, 51, with a knife.
On her way out, she allegedly took a pillow and fled without paying for it at about 12 noon.
The suspect was later found and police arrested her at 12:40 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
