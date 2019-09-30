Ige appoints Scott Glenn as CEO of Hawaii State Energy Office

Gov. David Ige has appointed Scott Glenn to serve as chief executive officer of the Hawaii State Energy Office.

Glenn’s appointment, subject to Senate confirmation, is effective Oct. 16.

Glenn has since 2015 served as director of the Office of Environmental Quality Control, where he modernized the state environmental review process by developing new administrative rules and updating best practices. In addition, he has served as co-chair of the Sustainable Hawai‘i Initiative, and liaison to the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of U.S. governors committed to the Paris Agreement.

He has worked with state, county, and federal agencies, communities across the state, and stakeholders nationally and internationally to coordinate state policy development on energy, climate change, and key sustainability initiatives.

“Hawaii has shown tremendous leadership through the years on energy and climate change,” said Glenn in a news release. “I am deeply honored and humbled for Gov. Ige to entrust me with these critical initiatives for Hawaii’s future. I look forward to working with everyone to implement our ambitious clean energy and decarbonization goals.”