U.S. gives limited OK to Hawaiian-Japan airlines venture

WASHINGTON >> The Trump administration is giving tentative approval to Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines working more closely together but won’t give the airlines antitrust immunity.

The Transportation Department said today it plans to let the airlines sell each other’s flights and coordinate marketing and frequent-flyer programs for service between Hawaii and Japan.

The approval also covers routes from Hawaii to 10 other Asian countries, including China and South Korea, if passengers stop in Japan on the way. It would not cover flights to or from the U.S. mainland.

Without antitrust immunity, however, the airlines won’t be able to coordinate prices and schedules. American, Delta and United have antitrust immunity for partnerships with foreign carriers.

Hawaiian declined immediate comment.

The Transportation Department will make a final decision after a 14-day comment period.