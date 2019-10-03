Wahiawa man accused of firing shotgun at his ex-girlfriend appears in court

A 59-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend near Sand Island.

Theodore Kim made his initial appearance before Judge Summer Kupau-Odo at Honolulu District Court today on charges of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of firearm offenses.

He was also charged on a probation violation warrant. Bail is set at $320,000.

Six days before the shooting, a judge granted a six-month temporary restraining order for the victim against Kim, according to court documents detailing the shooting. The woman and Kim were involved in a 15-year relationship and lived together in Wahiawa.

Police said the victim, 52, left McDonald’s Restaurant on Nimitz Highway and was walking to the bus stop at the intersection of Sand Island Access Road at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday when Kim approached her from behind.

The victim told police that Kim told her to come with him. She refused and walked away. While at the bus stop with her dog, she heard a “loud bang.”

Police said the woman turned around and saw Kim walking toward her holding a shotgun.

Kim allegedly shot another round toward the victim. Police said she ran away and heard a third shot.

No injuries were reported.

Court documents revealed a shotgun round struck the driver’s side rear tail light of a black GMC sport utility vehicle and another round struck the passenger side of a truck bed of a silver Toyota Tundra.

Police recovered two shotgun shells from the roadway fronting the bus stop at the busy intersection of the highway and Sand Island Access Road. A third shell was recovered behind the bus stop.

Police said Kim ran to a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck that was parked near the intersection, placed the shotgun in the camper and drove off.

Court documents indicated Kim’s employer reported to Kim’s probation officer on Sept. 26 that he allegedly told a co-worker and supervisor that he was going to shoot the victim.” They told him not to do it and to turn himself in.

CrimeStoppers issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in locating Kim. Police arrested him in Manoa Wednesday morning.