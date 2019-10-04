Foodland Pearl City closing after 60 years

Foodland Super Market Ltd. is closing its Pearl City store on Sunday after 60 years, but will reopen an upscale location in the same neighborhood on Oct. 30.

The existing store in the Pearl City Shopping Center will transfer its 69 employees to the new Foodland Farms Pearl City currently being built at the Pearl City Gateway Center in the space formerly occupied by Babies “R” Us.

“We are truly grateful to our Pearl City customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them and be part of their community for the last 60 years,” said the grocery chain’s chairman and CEO Jenai Wall in a news release. “We could think of no better way to thank them for their loyalty and support than to design a new store that builds on all they love about Foodland with new, exciting offerings created just for Pearl City.”

The Foodland Farms will measure 45,000 square feet — nearly double the size of the existing location — and will employ a total of 175 employees at 1150 Kuala St. For a list of current job openings, go to Foodland.com.

The new store will include an expanded poke section and more fried chicken options, bento and musubi, sushi, pizza, and a hot and cold bar. The produce section will also be expanded with more fresh produce, meats and seafood, and the first-ever okazuya station with “Japanese-style lunch shop favorites from small kid time.”

A build-your-own burrito station and Pau Hana bar that include local craft beers on tap, wine and cocktails will also be added to the neighborhood grocery store.

Meal kits made specifically for customers wanting to “cook up a delicious restaurant-quality meal at home in 30 minutes or less” will also be available as will HI Steaks, a fast-food restaurant that will have space in the market for those wanting to pick up already cooked grilled steak plates, smoked meat, BBQ chicken, sirloin burgers and steak sandwiches.