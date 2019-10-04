Digital signs coming to 4 Oahu bus stops

TheBus and the city are installing real-time, digital signs at four bus stops across Oahu as part of an $18,000 demonstration project.

The informational displays will have the ability to show the status of upcoming bus routes with real-time arrivals, announce arriving buses with voiceovers for the visually impaired, and provide updates about delays for waiting riders.

The signs will also show emergency messages to alert the public about security threats or emergencies while they wait for their bus.

The signs, which are being installed with the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, will appear in the coming weeks at the following locations:

>> Kawa Street and Mehana Street (mauka side) (Kaneohe)

>> Kamehameha Highway and Kaonohi Street (Waimalu)

>> Likelike Highway and School Street (Kalihi)

>> Waianae Transit Center (Waianae)