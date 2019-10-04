Person of interest ID’d after anonymous threat closes UH Maui for the day

Maui police have identified a person of interest in connection with a threat that closed the University of Hawaii-Maui College today.

Police received a call today from an unknown male who said he was playing a video game remotely with another person who said they were going to shoot up the food court at the college, police said.

Maui police’s Criminal Investigations Division identified a person of interest and will be making contact with that person, police said.

Police notified UH security, and at about 11 a.m. the university sent out an alert, saying that after conferring with Maui police, the campus would be closed for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure. The university asked all to “depart from the campus in a safe and orderly manner.”

An initial alert had gone out about an hour and a half earlier, informing the college community that the police had received the anonymous threat to the campus through a 911 call at 6 a.m. today and that security patrols would be increased. At that time UH officials had not decided to close down the campus.

University officials said anyone with safety concerns should call campus security at 984-3255 or 911.