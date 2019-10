My heart has gone out to business owners in Chinatown. I was dismayed to see yet another photo of our grinning mayor and his yellow trash bags, which are expensive and only available from one supplier (“Chinatown merchants told to use standardized trash bags,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17).

A couple of business owners quickly responded, saying that the point is being missed. The problem remains in allowing the homeless to take over pretty much everywhere. So Markus Owens’ letter also misses the point in response to Lee Cataluna’s article (“Chinatown trash plan worthy of support,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 28). As a taxpayer for many years, I’m super ready to aim my money toward real leadership and fewer photo ops — as if I had a choice.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

