Crews continue to repair water main breaks in Waikiki and Ewa Beach

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews continue to repair a water main break along Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.

As of 2:30 p.m. today, crews continued to repair the 16-inch main at 2112 Kuhio Ave. As a result of the ongoing repairs, two Kuhio Avenue westbound lanes are closed at Kalaimoku Street. Traffic is being rerouted to Kaiolu Street and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Waikiki water main break was first reported at about 10 a.m. today. The La Casa Apartments, Ritz-Carlton Residences, and King Kalakaua properties are impacted, as well as one fire hydrant, according to BWS.

At 2:30 p.m. today, BWS crews also responded to a 12-inch water main break near 91-526 Ewa Beach Rd. near Fort Weaver Road. Approximately seven houses are impacted.

Updates are available via the Board of Water Supply’s social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook @BWSHonolulu.