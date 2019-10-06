Dog escapes, no injures reported in 2-alarm Kalihi home fire

A dog escaped safely, and no injuries were reported from a Kalihi home fire on Saturday, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

At 7:04 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 1815 Kilohi St. The first unit arrived on scene three minutes later, and found a two-story home with smoke visible from the rear.

Three males and a female were not home at the time of the fire, HFD said. A family dog escaped the fire safely when firefighters made entry into the home. No injuries were reported; the home had working smoke alarms, but no fire sprinklers.

HFD said the fire was brought under control at 7:15 p.m. and extinguished at 8:01 p.m.