Ewa Beach man held in fatal shooting

A 54-year-old Ewa Beach man was arrested Friday night after opening the door to his house and allegedly shooting and killing a 37-year-old man with a knife.
At 9 p.m., the decedent was on the 54-year-old’s property with a knife when he opened his front door and shot the younger man, police said.
Emergency medical personnel pronounced the 37-year-old dead when they arrived on the scene.
The 54-year-old was placed into custody at 9:15 p.m., and police have opened an investigation into suspected second-degree murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.