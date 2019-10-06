Ewa Beach man held in fatal shooting

A 54-year-old Ewa Beach man was arrested Friday night after opening the door to his house and allegedly shooting and killing a 37-year-old man with a knife.

At 9 p.m., the decedent was on the 54-year-old’s property with a knife when he opened his front door and shot the younger man, police said.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the 37-year-old dead when they arrived on the scene.

The 54-year-old was placed into custody at 9:15 p.m., and police have opened an investigation into suspected second-degree murder.