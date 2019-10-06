California woman, 89, run over by car after firing shots at trespassers

VENTURA, Calif. >> A Southern California woman was injured when her vehicle rolled over her leg after she was disarmed by a member of a group she threatened with a rifle.
The Ventura County Star reported Saturday that the 89-year-old woman suffered head and ankle injuries and was transported to a hospital.
Authorities say she was frightened by about nine people on her property near Piru and fired two shots into a hillside.
Officials say the group from a nearby shooting range included an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer.
The woman confronted the group and a man took her rifle, but the woman fell from her truck and it ran over her leg and rolled off a cliff.
Authorities say neither side pursued prosecution of trespassing and brandishing a firearm misdemeanors.
