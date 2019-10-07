Hawaiian Beaches man charged with trying to cash stolen check

A 42-year-old Hawaiian Beaches man has been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to cash a personal check belonging to a woman who had her purse stolen, Hawaii island police said today.

Isamu Tamari Lopez “seemed odd” to the teller of a Hilo bank where Lopez tried to cash the check for an undisclosed amount, police said.

The victim said her purse — which included personal checks — had been stolen.

Lopez allegedly fled the bank but undisclosed evidence led officers to Lopez, who was arrested on Sept. 25.

He has been charged with theft, identity theft, unauthorized possession of personal confidential information and forgery and was being held on $3,800 bail.

Today, Hawaii island police also announced that they teamed up with the U.S. Marshalls Office to execute warrants in East Hawaii that led to the arrests of 15 people from mid-September and into October.

In addition to the warrants, marshalls and police also conducted investigations into stolen vehicles, fraudulent license plates, burglary, drug investigations, prohibited ammunition cases and a robbery.

Police arrested and charged: Peter Grammer, Justin Pihi, Salvador Gonsalves, Shannon Lancaster, Alicia Tilton, John Hauoli, Saysha Wilson, Ethan Bailey, Nicholas Cook, Jessica Alvarez, Shayla Kamahele, Reed Kepaa, Krystal Kahaleoumi, Chester Galderia, and Jordan Soto.

Police said they are continuing efforts to locate and arrest others with outstanding warrants.