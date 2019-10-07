Kailua-Kona man, 86, dies after his truck runs him over

Edgar William Schwoyer, 86, of Kailua-Kona, died after his truck ran over him Sept. 6 in Holualoa on Pueo Road, Hawaii island police said today.

Following a call at 8:01 a.m., police determined that Schwoyer was driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger East on Pueo Road when he got out of his truck for an unknown reason.

Police said the truck rolled backward over Schwoyer, then struck two rocky embankments before coming to a rest.

Schwoyer was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 16th traffic fatality this year compared to 21 at this time last year.