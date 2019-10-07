Halloween Fun Guide 2019

Get ready for Halloween with this comprehensive listing of events happening around Oahu this year. All events are free, unless otherwise listed.

AT THE MALLS

Some malls will be offering “safe” trick-or-treating at participating merchants, while supplies last.

>> Ala Moana Center: Trick-or-treating, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

>> Haleiwa Store Lots: Keiki Halloween costume contest for ages 12 and under (begins 4 p.m.), with trick-or-treating. Oct. 27, 2-6 p.m., Kamehamalu Courtyard, 66-111 Kamehameha Highway. haleiwastorelots.com

>> Hawaii Kai Towne Center: Halloween Spooktacular features a keiki costume contest for ages 12 and under (begins 5 p.m., registration begins 3 p.m.), trick-or-treating, entertainers on stilts, clowns and more. Oct. 26, 3-7 p.m., 333 Keahole St. hawaiikaitownecenter.com

>> Ka Makana Alii: kamakanaalii.com

• Makana Kids Halloween Costume Contest: Oct. 26, time yet to be determined.

• Trick-or-Treat with a Hero: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., with a storytime at 5:30 p.m.

>> Kahala Mall: 732-7736, kahalamallcenter.com

• Costume contest: For students in grades 6 and under, including a themed family/group category. Oct. 26, 6 p.m., Center Court. Participants may begin lining up in age groups beginning 4:30 p.m. in the Theatre wing.

• Trick-or-treating, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., with “spooktacular” music and DJ Kool E at Center Court.

>> Kamehameha Shopping Center: Trick-or-treating, Halloween spin and a keiki costume contest for ages 12 and under. Oct. 26, noon-3 p.m., 1620 N. School St. (fronting Times Supermarket). kamehamehashoppingcenter.com

>> Kapolei Marketplace: Trick-or-treating, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., 590 Farrington Highway. shopkapolei.com

>> Kapolei Shopping Center: Trick-or-treating, a mini pumpkin patch (next to Safeway), pumpkin decorating and festive photo backdrops. Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., 590 Farrington Highway. kapoleishopping.com

>> Market City Shopping Center: Trick-or-treating, make-and-take crafts, photo booth, prize wheel, candy, popcorn and more. Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m., 2919 Kapiolani Blvd. 734-0282, marketcityhawaii.com

>> Mililani Shopping Center: Costume contest for keiki, adults and pets, Halloween games, trick-or-treating and more. Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., 95-221 Kipapa Drive and 95-390 Kuahelani Ave. mililanishoppingcenter.com

>> Pearlridge Center: 203-2366, pearlridgeonline.com

• The Fourth Annual Howloween Boonanza: Doggie Halloween fair with a canine costume contest, pet activities and learning opportunities for owners from local pet-related organizations. Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mauka (Uptown) Center Court. hawaiipetbeat.com

• Studio 808 Danceproject Halloween Showcase: Enjoy a “thrilling” live performance by the award-winning group. Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Mauka (Uptown) Center Court.

• Keiki Boo Bash and trick-or-treating: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Mauka (Uptown) Center Court. KidX club members (free on-site registration for ages 17 and under) will be treated to arts and crafts, while costumed keiki under age 12 are invited to trick-or-treat throughout Wai Makai (Downtown) and Mauka (Uptown).

>> Royal Hawaiian Center: 922-2299, royalhawaiiancenter.com

• Howl-o-Ween Doggie Costume Contest: Through Oct. 15, guests are invited to post to Instagram photos of their costumed dogs using #RHCHowl. The top 25 contestants will be eligible to participate in the Howl-o-Ween Woof-tacular Doggie Parade (on Oct. 20). Held in partnership with Hawaii Doggie Bakery.

• Howl-o-Ween Woof-tacular Doggie Parade: Oct. 20, 2-5 p.m., The Royal Grove. Pre-selected contestants (the top 25 from the Instagram contest) compete for the title of Top Dog to win prizes. Local pet businesses will offer specialty pet products, with a portion of sales to benefit the Hawaiian Humane Society.

• Halloween Keiki Costume Contest: Oct. 27, 3-5:30 p.m., The Royal Grove. Prizes will be awarded in four categories: Ohana (parent-child from infant to age 10); Cutest (infant to age 2); Creative (ages 3-5); and Unique (ages 6-10). There will also be complimentary balloon art, a photo booth, giveaways, trick-or-treating and more. Pre-register online (one category per person): royalhawaiiancenter.com/events or register at the event beginning 2 p.m.

>> Salt Lake Shopping Center: “Hang Around for a Spell” features a keiki costume contest for ages 12 and under, pet costume contest, trick-or-treating, free activities, photo-taking areas, prize giveaways and more. Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 848 Ala Lilikoi St. saltlakeshoppingcenter.com

>> Windward Mall: 235-1143, windwardmall.com

• Koolau Kids Club event: Craft activity (color Halloween slap bracelets) for ages 10 and under. Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Center Court.

• “Mall-o-ween Spooktacular” keiki costume contest: For ages 12 and under. Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Center Court; on-site registration from 10-11:15 a.m. Registration forms also available online.

• Trick-or-treating, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Note: Masks will only be permitted on children ages 12 and under during the duration of the event; no masks on adults.

FAMILY FUN

>> The 10th annual Fall Harvest & Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkin-picking, hay rides, farm animals, sunflowers, fresh produce, a country boil with freshly picked sweet corn, Nalo-made lemonade and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October, Waimanalo Country Farms, 41-225 Lupe St. Admission into the pumpkin patch is free. Activities require separate fees ($3-$6) or purchase a $15 wristband for unlimited access to all activities; free for ages 2 and under. 306-4381, waimanalocountryfarms.com

>> “Boos, Barks and a Birthday Bash”: Canine costume contest, pet business vendors and Halloween festivities for dogs, with a birthday celebration for 102.7 Da Bomb’s canine mascot Baxter. Well-behaved leashed dogs welcome. Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Aloha Home Market, 340 Uluniu St. hawaiipetbeat.com

>> Fall Vibes: Activities include a Breakout Room, Nerf battle, carnival games, photo opportunities and more, for ages 11-18. Oct. 7, 6-9 p.m., Halawa District Park; doors open 5:45 p.m. 483-7852

>> Stargazing: Features a “haunting tour of October’s bewitching constellations and their stories.” Oct. 9, 7 p.m., Hokulani Imaginarium, Windward Community College. Tickets must be purchased at the Box Office 30 minutes prior to the show; no late seating. $8; $7 for WCC students, military and seniors ages 65 and older; $6 for ages 4-12; free for children under age 4 (per paying adult). 235-7433, aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu/imaginarium.html

>> The Children’s Center Inc.’s 34th annual Holiday Friendship Faire: Fundraiser features games, a bouncer, character costume parade, farmer’s market, plant sale, baked goods, silent auction, white elephant sale, food, entertainment and more. Oct. 12, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nuuanu Congregational Church, 2651 Pali Highway. 595-6341

>> Aloun Farms’ 19th Annual Pumpkin Festival: Pumpkin-picking (along with sunflowers, Ewa sweet corn and string beans), pony rides, free tractor-pulled hay rides, games, farm-style food, picture booths and more. Oct. 12-13, Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 91-1440 Farrington Highway, Kapolei. $4, free for ages 2 and under; or bring two garbage-sized bags filled with gently used clothing or cloth goods (to benefit National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii) and receive free entry. Cash only. 677-9516, alounfarms.com/pumpkinfestival2019.html

>> Halloween keiki fun: Children ages 3 and older are invited to dress in costume for storytime, trick-or-treating and twisted creations from Balloon Monsoon. Oct. 12, 10-11:30 a.m., Hawaii Kai Public Library. 397-5833

>> Larger-Than-Life Halloween Bash: Oct. 13, noon-4 p.m., Kaimuki Public Library. Enjoy oversized games and STEM activities for all ages with The Puzzle Company from noon-2 p.m.; Read It & Weep Do-It-Yourself Costume Challenge for ages 8 and older at 1 p.m.; dance party for all ages at 2:30 p.m.; and mask-making at 3 p.m. for all ages. Arrive in costume to win an automatic prize. 733-8422

>> October Movie Series: Free family-friendly screenings of Halloween-type movies celebrating the year that Mililani Public Library opened (in 1984). Featured films include “The NeverEnding Story,” Oct. 14; “Monsters, Inc.,” Oct. 16 and Oct. 23; and “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” Oct. 21. All films begin 3 p.m. in the library’s Program Room, 95-450 Makaimoimo St. 627-7470

>> Holy Nativity’s Seventh Annual Great Pumpkin Festival: Features “Honolulu’s largest pumpkin patch” with over 2,000 locally grown pumpkins; a Keiki Fun Zone filled with activities, games and rides; entertainment; a country market; and contests for costumes and eating watermelons. Free shuttle service from neighboring parking lots. Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 5286 Kalanianaole Highway, Aina Haina. 373-3232, holynativityschool.org/pumpkin

>> Spook Life Park: Oct. 19, noon-4:30 p.m., Sea Life Park. Enjoy a special featured show, “Legends of the Sea: The Darkness Returns” at the Dolphin Lagoon and Kolohe Kai Sea Lion Show area, along with trick-or-treating throughout the decorated Park grounds, underwater pumpkin carving by divers in the Shark Cave, dance performances by Honolulu Dance Studio and a display of Jack o’lantern creations by University of Hawaii students in the School of Architecture. Also, keiki ages 12 and under are invited to join in the Monster Mash Bash and participate in a costume contest. Admission is $13.01 (Halloween date backwards). 259-2500, sealifeparkhawaii.com

>> Halloween bash: Games, crafts, costume contest and prizes. Children are encouraged to arrive in costume for an additional treat. Oct. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Kahuku Public & School Library. 293-8935

>> “Monsters Inc.” movie showing: This Disney/Pixar animation is rated G and features the voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman and Mary Gibbs. Oct. 23, 3 p.m., Mililani Public Library. 627-7470

>> Spooktacular Halloween Party: Keiki ages 12 and under are encouraged to dress in costume and enjoy carnival-style games to earn tickets to exchange for prizes. Oct. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kapolei Public Library. 693-7050

>> Trick-or-Treat Lane and costume contest: Make-and-take crafts to design a Halloween bag for Trick-or-Treat Lane, which follows the contest. Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m., Kalakaua District Park; contest begins 6:30 p.m. with registration (for ages 12 and under) from 6 p.m. 768-6756

>> Goodies & Grinds Farmers Market and Haunted House: Food trucks, KC Waffle Dogs, shave ice, produce and more. Proceeds to benefit Washington Middle School’s SBG and Science Club. Oct. 25; kicks off 2:30 p.m. at the school, 1633 S. King St. 973-0177, email wmssbghi@gmail.com

>> Boo at the Zoo: This year’s annual fundraiser, themed “Creatures From Your Nightmares,” offers “tons of skele-fun” with a costume contest, Trick or Treat Trail (bring your own bag), Spooky Story Times, Mad Science demonstrations, face painting, keiki arts and crafts, games, conservation education stations and two haunted houses—one for the keiki monsters and the other for the older goblins. Proceeds to benefit the zoo. Oct. 25-26, 5:30-8 p.m., Honolulu Zoo. $15, $10 for members, free for ages 2 and under. 926-3191, honoluluzoo.org

>> Hawaiian Railway Spookapalooza: Family-friendly train rides through the darkness where “ghosts and goblins” hide out. Oct. 25-26, with rides at 7 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Hawaiian Railway, 91-1001 Renton Road, Ewa. $5, free for ages 2 and under; cash only. Reservations: 681-5461.

>> Kids in the Kitchen: Drop-off program for keiki ages 6-12 to discover the joy of cooking as they learn how to make spider-web pizzas. Oct. 26, 9-11 a.m., Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, 111 Ohe St., Kakaako. $25, $20 for members. 524-5437, discoverycenterhawaii.org

>> Halloween CFA Championship, Premiership, Veterans & Household Pet Cat Show: “Spooktacular” event features cats of different and exotic breeds, with a cat costume contest and Cat Bazaar with unique handcrafted items. Presented by Cat Fanciers of Hawaii. Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center. $7; $5 for military, seniors and children under age 10; free for children under age 5. To enter the contest, call 778-3055 or 291-5868.

>> Hokulani Imaginarium: Two double-features on Oct. 26, Windward Community College. Tickets must be purchased at the Box Office 30 minutes prior to the shows; no late seating. $8, $7 for WCC students, military and seniors ages 65 and older, $6 for ages 4-12, free for children under age 4 (per paying adult). 235-7433, aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu/imaginarium.html

• 1 p.m., “Phantom of the Universe—The Search for Dark Matter” (new Planetarium show narrated by Tilda Swinton) and “Night Walk” (virtual 15-minute tour of a haunted graveyard that’ll have the audience walking at the “speed of fright”).

• 2 p.m., “Flying Monsters” (National Geographic documentary explores the myths and realities of flying prehistoric beasts) and “Night Walk” (see synopsis above).

>> Kailua Hallopalooza—Candy Carnival: Keiki activities, costume parade, candy-collecting from decorated “trunk-or-treat” vehicles, inflatable games, and a mini pumpkin-picking patch, along with a costume contest for dogs. Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m., Kailua Parking Garage (behind Longs Drugs), 609 Kailua Road. Presented by Alexander & Baldwin; parking available at A&B’s retail locations throughout Kailua Town. 234-0404, kailuatownhi.com

>> Oktoberfest: Food, musical entertainment, and judged activities including a German costume competition, dancing, musical chairs, yodeling and games. Fundraiser for the cafeteria renovation project. Oct. 26, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Mary Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 4470 Aliikoa St. $45, $25 for children. 734-0396

>> Dave & Buster’s “Spooky Boo!reakfast”: Features a breakfast buffet with trick-or-treating throughout the building, face painting, balloon twists, a strolling magician, costume contest, photos with Frankenstein and more, including a complimentary Power Card. Oct. 27, 8-10:30 a.m., Dave & Busters, Ward Entertainment Complex. $28.49, $16.49 for ages 3-10, free for ages 2 and under. 589-2215, 808ne.ws/booreakfast19

>> PetVet Howloween: “Tricks fur treats,” Halloween photo booth, pet costume contest and more. Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., PetVet Animal Hospital, 848 Ala Lilikoi St., Salt Lake Shopping Center. 834-7387, petvethawaii.com

>> Mermaids Hawaii’s annual Halloween Water Show: Features a sparkly synchronized-swimming performance by mermaids. Oct. 27, 3 p.m., Windward YMCA, 1200 Kailua Road. 864-8122, email mermaidshi@aol.com

>> Keiki Costume Ball: Arts and crafts, games, trick-or-treating, an appearance by Lani Moo, carousel ride, visit to the Center, pizza, ice cream and more. Oct. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, 111 Ohe St., Kakaako. Register by Oct. 11. $16, $10 for members. 524-5437, discoverycenterhawaii.org

>> Spooky Funhouse and Halloween costume contest: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m., Kalihi Valley District Park. Sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation, Kalihi Valley Complex and Kalihi Uka Booster Club. 768-8961

>> United MMA’s Annual Halloween self-defense and awareness seminar: Youths are invited to dress in costume to learn about basic awareness, scenarios and self-defense techniques, with games and treats to follow. Oct. 30, 4 p.m., United MMA Hawaii, 94-530 Ukee St., Waipio (across Hawaii Okinawa Center). 450-5700, unitedmmahawaii.com

>> Halloween Eve Hump Day Bash: Features pumpkin-carving, a costume contest, crafts, activities, food, live music, trick-or-treating, games and more. Fundraiser for the Aloha Spirit Foundation. Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m., Ohana Hale Marketplace, 333 Ward Ave. $20; free for ages 3 and under. asfhi.org/project-page

>> Boo, Boo, Trick o’ Treat with Nyla Fujii-Babb: Preschool-aged keiki are invited to arrive in costume for participatory songs and to hear stories about Halloween customs, followed by a trick-or-treat parade throughout the library. Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m., Kaneohe Public Library. 233-5676

>> Halloween Fun for the Little Ones: Come dressed in costume to participate in a costume parade (at 4 p.m.), with games, snacks and a short movie showing of “Room on the Broom.” Oct. 31, 3-4:30 p.m., Waianae Public Library. Free. 697-7868

>> Moanalua Gardens Missionary Church Fall Fest: Pony rides, keiki rides, games, a bouncy castle, BINGO, entertainment, food trucks and more. Sponsored by Moanalua Gardens Missionary School. Oct. 31, 4:30-8:30 p.m., 1401 Mahiole St. (next to Moanalua Elementary School). 839-4002

>> Olivet Baptist Church Halloween Block Party: Games and activities for keiki, with food, entertainment, candy and prizes. Kid-friendly costumes only. Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m., Olivet Baptist Church, 1775 S. Beretania St.

>> Harvest Festival: Games, candy, a cake walk and prizes; no scary costumes. Proceeds from purchasing Hawaiian dinner plates will benefit the church’s youth group mission trips. Oct. 31, 5:30-8 p.m., Calvary Chapel Windward (located in Aikahi Shopping Center), 25 Kaneohe Bay Drive; enter through the internal hallway near Safeway. 254-5546

>> Hallelujah Blast: “Alternative” activity to trick-or-treating with games for all ages, a bouncy house, food and candy. Oct. 31, 6-8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Wahiawa, 1233 California Ave. 622-4321

>> Halloween Bash: Trick-or-treating, games, a costume contest and more. Presented by Pearl City Foundation. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Momilani Community Center, 715 Hoomoana St., Pearl City. 456-2073, pearlcityfoundation.org

>> The Pumpkin Pa‘ina: Carnival-style games, face painting, trick-or-treating at participating vendors and a “passport” adventure to win prizes. The first 500 children receive a free reusable tote bag. Co-presented by One Love Ministries. Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m., SALT at Our Kaka‘ako, 691 Auahi St. saltatkakaako.com

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

>> Haunted Plantation 2019—“14 Years of Fear”: “Hawaii’s scariest haunted attraction and one of America’s top haunts” as seen on Syfy, BuzzFeed and Travel Channel. Presented by Hawaii’s Plantation Village. Not recommended for children under 13 years of age. Oct. 11-13, Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27 from 7-11 p.m.; and Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m., 94-695 Waipahu St. Ticket booth opens 6:15 p.m. $15, $20 Fast Pass, $30 VIP front-of-line access; cash only. hawaiihauntedplantation.com

>> Skeleton Key Hawaii Presents Jorge Garcia’s Mutant Massacre: The theme of this professional haunted house—genetic experiments go wrong on a top-secret tropical island on which one must fight for survival. Oct. 18-20, Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 30-31, 7-10 p.m., 171-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua. $15, $20 Fast Pass, $12 for military and students. skeletonkeyhawaii.com

GHOST STORIES/TOURS

>> Walk With the Dead ghost tours: Explore the dark side of Honolulu on a 1.5-mile walk to visit sites of murder and death in the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown areas where paranormal activity has been known to occur. Led by Steve Fredrick. For ages 21 and older. Daily through Oct. 31, 7-11 p.m., King Kamehameha Statue in the Capitol District, 417 S. King St. $40. Reservations required 48 hours in advance. 395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com, stevestoursandfilms.vpweb.com

>> The Fourth Annual Spooky Trolley Tours: Visit haunted locations on Oahu while listening to paranormal stories with “spine-tingling” experiences. Led by Waipahu High School’s Academy of Arts & Communication Drama Club and Leeward Community College Theatre students. Oct. 11-12, with tours at 6:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10 p.m. on all days; check in 20 minutes prior to tour time. For admission, must provide proof of purchase (minimum $5 per person) from Don Quijote—Waipahu by presenting a receipt (from day of trolley ride) upon check-in. Reservations: 677-6939.

>> Obake Tales with Lopaka Kapanui: The native Hawaiian master storyteller and cultural practitioner shares 13 Hawaiian ghost stories. Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m., Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, Diamond Head Room, 2454 S. Beretania St. $20-$30. 808ne.ws/obaketales19

>> “The Moth: True Stories Told Live”: Producers of the popular Moth Podcast and Radio Hour present stories which “honor the diversity and commonality of the human experience and to satisfy a vital human need for connection.” Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Hawaii Theatre, 1130 Bethel St. $58-$88. 528-0506, hawaiitheatre.com

>> Haunted Hawaii Stories with Jeff Gere: Listen to spooky Hawaiian supernatural tales about the Spirit Pohaku (stone) that comes alive to prevent a murder; the Samoan Teleasi (spirit people); a possessed “sensitive” girl; and Pele, the volcano goddess. For ages 13 and older. Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Kaneohe Public Library. 233-5676

SPOOKY MOVIES

>> Filipino Horror 2019: On Oct. 26, watch two of the year’s best horror films from the Philippines: “Ma,” which contains two tragic stories of motherhood that converge together (in Tagalog with subtitles) at 6 p.m.; and “Eerie,” which is about a guidance counselor who, following a student’s suicide, relies on a ghost to uncover an abusive past at the all-girls Catholic school (in Filipino with subtitles) at 8 p.m., Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum of Art. $12 per show. 808ne.ws/filipinohorror19

>> Scream Like It’s 1999: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of three iconic scary films that were showcased on the big screen. Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum of Art. $12 per show. 808ne.ws/scream19

• “The Sixth Sense,” Oct 27, 2 p.m. A young boy (Haley Joel Osment) is frightened by visitations by ghosts with unresolved problems. He confides only in child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) which leads to unexplainable consequences. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

• “Audition,” Oct. 27, 7 p.m. A recently widowed man (advised by his son to re-marry) and his colleague stage “auditions” for a new girlfriend that masquerades as an acting job. Enter Asami, a mysterious “spooky” woman who is receptive to his charms. Directed by Takashi Miike. In Japanese with subtitles.

• “The Blair Witch Project,” Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. Found video footage shares the tale of three film students who travel to a small town to collect documentary footage and interview subjects about the legendary local murderer Blair Witch, but their project takes a frightening turn.

ARTS & CRAFTS

>> Kids’ costume-making workshop: Make a unique fairy-themed costume. Oct. 12, 1-3 p.m., Ben Franklin Crafts, Enchanted Lake. $15. 261-4621

>> Needle-felted pumpkins and Jack o’lanterns workshop: For ages 7 and older. Oct. 12, 2:30-4 p.m., Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. $20. 312-4316, artexplorium.org

>> Carve-able pumpkin demonstrations: Create a pumpkin decoration that can be used every year. Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.; and Oct. 16 at 11 a.m., at all Oahu Ben Franklin Crafts locations (Enchanted Lake, Mapunapuna, Market City and Pearl City). benfranklinhawaii.com

>> Snazaroo make-up demonstrations: Learn tips and tricks on using this special make-up for Halloween and more. Oct. 13 at noon; and Oct. 17 at 11 a.m., at all Oahu Ben Franklin Crafts locations (Enchanted Lake, Mapunapuna, Market City and Pearl City). benfranklinhawaii.com

>> Paper mache pumpkin demonstrations: Decorate a paper mache pumpkin using glitter, foiling, decoupage and more. Oct. 14 at noon; and Oct. 18 at 11 a.m., at all Oahu Ben Franklin Crafts locations (Enchanted Lake, Mapunapuna, Market City and Pearl City). benfranklinhawaii.com

>> Bad Art Night: Create a ghastly work of art, terrible painting, awful sculpture or tacky drawing, and then vote on the worst creation; winner receives a “gloriously ugly trophy.” For grades 7-12. Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m., Waianae Public Library. 697-7868

>> Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Halloween Costumes: For ages 6 and older. Oct. 18, 5:30-8 p.m., Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. $35, $30 for each additional sibling. 312-4316, artexplorium.org

>> Kids’ costume-making workshop: Create a costume of a favorite character from “Lion King.” Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m., Ben Franklin Crafts, Enchanted Lake. $15. 261-4621

>> Mini pumpkin wreath: Materials and tools provided; feel free to bring additional picks or decorations to add to your creation. Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m., Ben Franklin Crafts, Mapunapuna. $30. 833-3800

>> Halloween headwear workshop: For ages 7 and older. Oct. 19, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. $25. 312-4316, artexplorium.org

>> Sugar skulls paper-marbling Suminagashi workshop: For ages 5 and older. Oct. 20, 2:30-4 p.m., Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. $20. 312-4316, artexplorium.org

>> Spooky art: For all ages; presented by Art Explorium at this Ward Village pop-up event. Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., South Shore Market, 1170 Auahi St. 312-4316, info@artexplorium.org

>> Masquerade mask: Design a unique mask to complete your Halloween costume. Oct. 26, 1-3 p.m., Ben Franklin Crafts, Enchanted Lake. $15. 261-4621

>> Roll-a-monster sculpture workshop: For ages 5 and older. Oct. 26, 2:30-4 p.m., Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. $20. 312-4316, artexplorium.org

>> Third annual “Halloween Boonanza”: Make-and-take crafts (bouncy ghost, pompom bat brooch or candy pin, spider headband, Halloween marshmallows and witch’s brew slime), games, activities and a costume contest. Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m., Ben Franklin Crafts, Pearl City. $25 for all-access pass. 455-1909, eventbrite.com

>> Spooktacular event: Make-and-take crafts, games and safe trick-or-treating, with contests for decorating pumpkins and gingerbread haunted houses. Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m., Ben Franklin Crafts, Market City. For contest sign-ups, call 735-4211.

>> Felt Squad Presents Spooky Friends Make-and-Take: Create a friendly ghost or a pumpkin with felt material. Due to the use of sharp objects, children under 10 years of age may not participate. Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m., Pearl City Public Library. Register: 453-6566.

>> Trick-o-treat magic rainbow scratchboard workshop: For ages 5 and older. Oct. 27, 2:30-4 p.m., Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave. $15. 312-4316, artexplorium.org

NIGHT SCENE

>> Halloween Open MIC and costume contest: Features an open night of entertainment (previous performances include live music, Arabian pop, instruments, poetry, comedy, storytelling, drumming, belly-dancing and juggling), with authentic Arabian food, baked goods and drinks; the costume competition kicks off at 9:30 p.m. Children under age 16 may attend with parental discretion. Oct. 19, 7-10:30 p.m., Mirage Art & Coffee, 1425 10th Ave. $5 cover charge with a $10 minimum. 888-5968

>> The 19th annual Halau-Ween Spooktacular: This year’s event is themed “Disco Ball” and features live music, a costume contest, food, games and door prizes. For ages 21 and older. Presented by Na Kumu Hula Sonny Ching and Lopaka Igarta-DeVera and Halau Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu. Oct. 26, 5-10 p.m., Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St. $30, $20 pre-sale. 358-7478

>> 12th annual Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival and Club Hallowbaloo: Free street festival with three outdoor stages, costumed revelers, food vendors and more. For all ages. Oct. 26, 5-10 p.m., Honolulu’s Chinatown Arts District and downtown. A $15 wristband allows drink purchases at bars on the street for ages 21 and older. hallowbaloo.com

• “Club Hallowbaloo” (for ages 21 and older) follows at 10 venues throughout downtown Chinatown from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Features the “biggest costume party in the Pacific” and Zombie Apocalypse along Nuuanu Avenue between Hotel and King streets. Purchase a $35 wristband for all-access pass (including the Street Festival).

>> “Avenge The Night” Halloween at the Hyatt Costume Contest: Suit up as a superhero or villain and enjoy a night full of tricks and treats. For ages 21 and older. Oct. 31, 8-11 p.m., Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, 2424 Kalakaua Ave. Early-bird tickets (until Oct. 16) are $10, $20 VIP (includes dedicated entry line, candy pouch and glow stick); from Oct. 17, tickets are $15 and $25, respectively. 457-0155

• The official after-party event happens at The District Nightclub. Presented by Racesauce Events and Element Group, with 93.9 The Beat. events.racesauce.com

MISCELLANEOUS TREATS

>> “Scary-Oke”— Business Networking + Halloween Party!: Costume contest with prizes (Most Creative, Scariest and Funniest), games, ticket drawings and more. Bring your business cards. Oct. 17, 6-9 p.m., Hawaii Voice KTV Lounge, 808 Sheridan St., second floor. $35 (includes heavy pupus and a drink). 533-3181, chinesechamber.com/events

>> Sustainable Ghostlines Fundraiser & Trashion Show: Halloween experience with a buffet dinner, entertainment, silent auction, music and dancing, and the flagship “trashion” show in which all guests are encouraged to dress up in masquerade-style costumes or create a stylish costume with collected marine debris; prizes awarded to those recognized as Best Dressed and for the most creative costumes. Presented by Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. Oct. 19, 6-10 p.m., The Reef Bar & Market Grill (located at the resort), 2169 Kalia Road. $100 (includes two drink tickets in a public open-table seating). Table sponsorships available. 808ne.ws/sustainableghostlines19

>> Halloween candy X-rays: Bring in your collection of treats for an X-ray image (for safety purposes). Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., PetVet Animal Hospital, 848 Ala Lilikoi St., Salt Lake Shopping Center. 834-7387, petvethawaii.com

>> Dance Magic 808 Halloween Dance: Enjoy an evening of dancing and enter a costume contest for a chance to win prizes. Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m., Ala Wai Palladium (above Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse), 404 Kapahulu Ave. $6, $3 for members. 372-2256, dancemagic808.com