City to close stretch of Nanakuli shoreline for maintenance

A stretch of Nanakuli shoreline is scheduled for a one-month closure, starting Friday, for maintenance, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

The closure stretches from a portion of Kalaniana‘ole Beach Park (formerly Nanakuli Beach Park) to Ulehawa Beach Park, parks officials said. This stretch of shoreline — commonly referred to as Depot’s – begins behind Ka Waihona o Ka Na‘auao Charter School and ends across the Nanakuli Fast Stop.

Parks officials said the closure is needed to conduct maintenance, such as comfort station renovations and groundskeeping. Both beach parks are normally closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

The beach parks are scheduled to reopen on the morning of Nov. 8.

During the closure, the lifeguard stand at Ulehawa Beach Park will not be staffed. Lifeguards will, however, continue to provide coverage of the area through mobile units.

The public is encouraged to call 911 for lifeguard or emergency personnel assistance.