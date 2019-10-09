comscore Federal judge grants Kealohas’ request to waive jury trial on bank fraud charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Federal judge grants Kealohas’ request to waive jury trial on bank fraud charges

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:44 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Louis Kealoha, right, leaving the federal court house today with his attorney Rustam Barbee, center, and Katherine Kealoha’s attorney Gary Singh, left.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Louis Kealoha appeared at federal court this afternoon with his attorney Rustam Barbee.

A federal judge this afternoon granted Louis and Katherine Kea­loha’s request to waive their right to a jury trial on bank fraud charges.

U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright will act as judge and jury in the trial originally scheduled to start Jan. 14 with jury selection.

Gary Singh, Katherine Kea­loha’s attorney, previously told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that he filed the request because his client didn’t want the court to devote resources preparing for the January trial while serious negotiations are going on to settle the case.

Katherine Kealoha, who was sent to prison after being convicted in June in the first trial against the couple, appeared in court wearing a white jumpsuit. She occasionally chatted with her husband at the defense table before today’s hearing.

