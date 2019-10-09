Hawaii woman wins over $931K jackpot from Las Vegas slot machine

A lucky Hawaii resident hit a jackpot worth more than $931,000 earlier this week playing a Madonna-themed slot machine game in Las Vegas.
The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, won the grand jackpot on a new Aristocrat’s Madonna game at Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel, a Boyd Gaming property. She scored four Madonna symbols and wild at 6:12 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Vacations Hawaii.
The woman did not realize she had won the grand jackpot until a slot attendant notified her of the $931,640 payday. She originally thought she won over $9,000. The winner was staying across the street at the California Hotel and Casino, a popular spot for Hawaii residents.
The is the second almost million-dollar jackpot at a Boyd Gaming property within the last month, according to the news release. Southern Nevada resident Clint won a $935,000 jackpot on Sept. 21 at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa.
