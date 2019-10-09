Heavy rains, chance of thunderstorms forecast for Hawaiian Islands tonight

An area of deep, tropical moisture is expected to move over the Hawaiian Islands tonight, starting with the Big Island, according to National Weather Service forecasters, bringing heavy rains and a chance of thunderstorms.

The heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to spread over the isles and last through Thursday night, but tradewinds are expected to build again on Friday, bringing a return to dry, stable conditions.

The Big Island may see more than 2 inches of rain tonight, which is expected to spread northwest Thursday.

Today should be mostly sunny, with isolated showers for some isles, and highs ranging from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 72 to 77 degrees.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when temperature and relative humidity are combined, is lower than the past month. The heat index is expected to reach as high as 92 degrees in Honolulu, Kahului and Hilo, 91 in Kapolei, and 88 in Lihue this afternoon.

Depite slightly cooler temperatures, the NWS logged a record match on Tuesday. A high of 92 degrees on Tuesday matched the previous record set in 2004.

Surf along north-facing shores are expected to be at 3 to 5 feet through Thursday, and 1 to 3 feet along west-, south- and east-facing shores through Thursday. An incoming north-northwest swell will boost surf during the second half of the week, but heights will remain below advisory levels.