Firefighters respond to bus oil spill in Aiea

Firefighters responded at 8:46 a.m. today to an oil spill in Aiea that originated from an Oahu Transit Services bus.

The spill began near 99-517 Aliipoe Drive and ran for about 3,000 feet toward and onto Moanalua Road, Ulune and Kaimakani streets, the fire department said in a news release.

Fire personnel from five units used absorbent material to help soak up the oil, but some of it had already flowed into a storm drain.

The fire department notified the Office of Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response and the U.S. Coast Guard