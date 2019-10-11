Puna boy critically injured in suspected abuse case

A 3-year-old Puna boy with severe injuries that indicate abuse was taken Monday morning to the hospital in critical condition, Hawaii County police said today.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the boy’s hospitalization.

The case is classified as a first-degree assault.

Police got the call at about 8:06 a.m. Monday of an unresponsive child being taken by a private vehicle from a residence in the Mountain View area.

“As the child was being transported, they were met by medics who transported the victim to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment,” police said in a news release.

The boy was transferred to the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Oahu.

Preliminary information showed the injuries appeared consistent with physical abuse, police said.

The victim remains hospitalized and his condition has been upgraded to stable.

Honolulu police are assisting with this investigation.