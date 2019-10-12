Police search for driver that critically injured girl, 6, in Laie

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 6-year-old girl on a bicycle in Laie on Friday night, leaving her in critical condition.
The girl was hit by a white cross-over type vehicle on Puuahi Street about 6:20 p.m., police said.
The driver stopped briefly, but did not render aid and fled the scene when a witness came out to help the bicyclist, according to police.
The vehicle, which had an unknown number of occupants, was last seen heading westbound on Puuahi Street and turning right onto Iosepa Street.
The girl, who was not wearing a helmet, was initially unresponsive and taken in critical condition to a hospital.
Police asked anyone with information to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.
