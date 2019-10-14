WCCC furlough inmate fails to return to furlough home

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a Women’s Community Correctional Center extended furlough inmate who failed to return to her furlough home this morning in Makiki.

State sheriffs and Honolulu police were notified Monday after Rosa Demile, 59, failed to return to the YWCA Fernhurst furlough home.

She is serving time for unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, second-degree identity theft, second-degree forgery, and second-degree theft. She is expected to be charged with second-degree escape, the Public Safety Department said.

Her next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2020.

Demile is described as 5-foot-2, 135 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriff dispatch at 586-1352.