Three non-aggressive sandbar sharks seen near Waimea Bay jump rock

City officials posted warning signs after sharks were sighted in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore today.
The city Emergency Services Department at noon said three, non-aggressive sandbar sharks were spotted near the Waimea Bay jump rock about 100 yards off shore. Each shark measured less than eight feet long.
Lifeguards and officials warned beach- and ocean-goers of the shark sighting with a public address system, as well as via Jet ski and ATV patrols, officials said.
