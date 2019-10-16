Firefighters respond to diver in distress in Kaneohe Bay

The Honolulu Fire Department responded today to a diver in distress offshore of Heeia Kea Pier in Kaneohe Bay with seven units, including Air 1, staffed with 20 personnel. The first unit, which arrived at 12:40 p.m., launched a rescue craft and investigated further, according to HFD spokesman Scot Seguirant.

It was reported that a diver had gotten into trouble while diving. Two divers were freediving and one diver returned to the boat. After a while he recognized that the second diver had not surfaced and notified 911. HFD personnel located the unresponsive male in about 8 feet of water. They retrieved him and transferred him to the HFD Rescue boat where CPR was initiated. The man was brought to Heeia Kea Pier and transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:20 p.m.