83-year-old freediver dies in Kaneohe Bay

An 83-year-old male freediver who was found unresponsive in about 8 feet of water this afternoon off of Heeia Kea Pier in Kaneohe Bay was pronounced dead at the scene, Emergency Medical Services said.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a diver in distress with seven units, including Air 1, and 20 personnel.

The first unit, which arrived at 12:40 p.m., launched a rescue craft and investigated, according to HFD spokesman Scot Seguirant. It was reported that a diver had gotten into trouble while diving.

Two divers were freediving and one diver returned to the boat. After some time he realized that the second diver had not surfaced and notified 911. HFD personnel located the unresponsive man in about 8 feet of water.

They retrieved him and transferred him to the HFD Rescue boat where CPR was initiated. The man was brought to Heeia Kea Pier and transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:20 p.m.