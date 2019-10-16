Man in critical condition after rescue at Hanauma Bay

A Korean visitor was rescued from the waters off Hanauma Bay this morning and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Lifeguards pulled the 35-year-old man from the water around 9:10 a.m. this morning and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation onshore, according to Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright. Paramedics transported the man, apparently a visitor from Korea, to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not yet known if he had been snorkeling.