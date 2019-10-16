Big Isle man who died in tractor accident is identified

Hawaii island police have identified a 69-year-old man who died following a tractor accident as Michael Shinsky of Honokaa.

At about 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 8, police and fire responded to a report of a home accident at Kalopa Mauka Road and found Shinsky pinned beneath a heavy-duty farm tractor with a rear lawnmower attachment. He had been operating it when it overturned on an embankment, ejecting him and trapping him underneath.

Hawaii County fire crews used the Jaws of Life and lift bags to extricate Shinsky. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that Shinsky died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.