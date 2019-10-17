Drift racer gets 1-year term for seriously injuring bicyclist on Tantalus Drive

A 21-year-old man who was drift racing when he crashed into a bicyclist on Tantalus Drive is going to jail for one year.

The jail term is part of a five-year probation sentence acting state Circuit Judge Trish Morikawa handed Taylor Liang this morning.

The state had recommended the maximum five-year prison term for first-degree negligent injury. Liang had asked for an opportunity to avoid conviction and eventually erase the charge from his criminal record.

Liang pleaded no contest in April to causing serious bodily injury to competitive triathlete Lectie Altman.

Altman, 34, was among a group of cyclist riding makai on Tantalus Jan. 25 last year when Liang, driving mauka, crashed into her. She has had to undergo more than 10 surgeries with more on the way.