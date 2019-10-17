3 fishermen in distressed boat rescued off Maui

Maui firefighters rescued three men in a distressed boat while they were spearfishing at Maliko Bay early this morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., firefighters launched a rescue boat and safely towed the distressed vessel back to Kahului Harbor.

The men, all in their 60s, are Maui residents who were about a half-mile off shore of Pauwela Lighthouse on the North Shore when their boat began having engine trouble, said firefighters.

A smaller boat was towing their boat, but was making slow progress.

No injuries were reported in this incident. There were light winds, and fairly calm seas at the time of the rescue.