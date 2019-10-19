Man, 31, released after setting fire to his car at Aloha Tower

A 31-year-old man has been released from police custody after he set fire to his own car at Aloha Tower, police said.

A witness told police the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, pouring an unknown liquid from a gasoline can into the backseat about 10:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

Then the man lit a lighter and threw it into the backseat, causing a car fire that damaged Aloha Tower property, police said.

The man ran away, but was located nearby by patrol officers and identified by witnesses.

He was arrested for investigation of third-degree arson, but was released pending investigation a couple hours later.