Flood advisory issued for Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu through 3:30 p.m. today.
At 12:34 p.m., radar showed heavy rain falling near Waialua at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour, the weather service said.
The advisory could be extended if heavy rain continues.
Locations highlighted in the advisory include Schofield Barracks, Waianae, Wheeler Field, Waialua, Lualualei, Whitmore Village, Dillingham Field, Mokuleia, Maili, Kaena State Park, Makua Valley and Makaha.
The NWS warned that rainfall and runoff may cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking.
