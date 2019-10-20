Man, 21, arrested after Maili stabbing

A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he stabbed another man in the back in Maili, police said.
The man used a knife to stab a 19-year-old man about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, causing serious bodily injury, police said.
Police located the older man shortly afterwards near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Maipalaoa Road and arrested him for investigation of first-degree assault.
