Man, 21, arrested after Maili stabbing

A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he stabbed another man in the back in Maili, police said.

The man used a knife to stab a 19-year-old man about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, causing serious bodily injury, police said.

Police located the older man shortly afterwards near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Maipalaoa Road and arrested him for investigation of first-degree assault.